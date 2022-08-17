Obituary for Ardwin Hamer

Ardwin “Ardie” Hamer, age 73, of Jordan, passed away unexpectedly on August 14, 2022 at St. Francis Regional Medical Center in Shakopee.
Born in Shakopee on July 15, 1949, Ardie was a son of Robert and Helen (Weckman) Hamer. He was raised in Jordan, attended St. John the Baptist Catholic School and graduated from Jordan High School in 1967. While in high school, he was a good student fascinated with history and a multi-sport athlete that excelled in football and baseball. He went on to Hennepin Technical College and became a skilled machinist. On September 21, 1985 he married Theresa Leach at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Waconia. They settled in Jordan and raised three beautiful and talented daughters, Emily, Nora and Clare. An inventive and hardworking man, Ardie spent over 35 years employed with Cherne Industries until he retired in 2016.
Ardie loved the outdoors and spent countless hours hunting, fishing and traveling with friends and family. Often traveling by car, Ardie took Theresa and the girls to places near and far. Some of the most memorable were weekend trips up north for snowmobiling, and camping or fishing at Lake of the Woods. They regularly traveled west to Wyoming for hunting and kayaking and south to Branson for sightseeing at fish hatcheries, dams, zoos and more fishing. When not on the road, he enjoyed spending his time outdoors, whether it was just feeding the birds or working on the latest project in the backyard. He showed his love for the girls by teaching them how to work through a problem to find an answer or create something out of little or nothing. Anyone who had the pleasure of knowing Ardie quickly learned that he was an intelligent, strong, witty and well-rounded man that spoke through his actions and not just his words.
Ardie is survived by wife, Theresa; daughters, Emily, Nora and Clare; siblings, Roberta “Bertsie” Stevens, Rick and Fred; brother-in-law, Bob Everett; sister-in-law, Pam Leach; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Helen; sister, Adrienne “Adie” Everett and brother, Kevin Hamer.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, August 22 at 11 a.m. with a visitation 1 1/2 hours prior at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Jordan. Burial at Calvary Cemetery will immediately follow the Mass, and a Luncheon will be provided in the church basement.
Visitation will also be held Sunday, August 21 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Wagner Funeral Home, Jordan.