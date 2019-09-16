Obituary for Arlan R. Kemnitz

Arlan Raymond Kemnitz, age 92, of Chaska passed away on September 12 at Auburn Manor, Chaska.
Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, September 17, 11 a.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church, 4th and Oak St., Chaska, Pastor Greg Snow will officiate. The family will receive friends 9 to 11 a.m. at the church. The inurnment will be at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, Chaska. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
He was born on August 31, 1927, the youngest of eight children of Julius and Ida Kemnitz. Arlan was baptized and confirmed at St. Johns Lutheran Church in Renville, MN. He married his childhood sweetheart and love of his life, Lois Abbas, on April 29, 1948 in Renville, also at St. Johns. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and was aboard the USS Kearsarge and USS Wake Island. He was employed by Northern States Power for 35 years before retiring in 1982. He and Lois owned and operated a drive-in restaurant in Renville for ten years after which they moved back to Chaska. He was a diligent and faithful member of St. Johns in Chaska, he loved St. Johns. He did much volunteer work for the church, including being a financial counter, helping with funerals, doing repair work, and delivering Meals on Wheels. He also helped the Ladies Aid when needed, in fact the Ladies Aid gave him a certificate making him an honorary member he was very proud of that! He was a member of America Legion Post 57 in Chaska. After retiring from NSP, he and Lois did a lot of traveling, camping and fishing. They spent their winters in Florida for about 12 years then decided to stay home and enjoy their grandchildren.
Arlan is preceded in death by his parents, Julius and Ida Kemnitz; all six brothers and their wives, and one sister and her husband.
Survived by the love of his life, Lois for 71 years; daughter, Julie (Frank) Phillips, Santa Barbara,CA; two sons, David (Mary) of Concord, CA and Randy (Nancy) of Carver. Also four grandchildren: Derrick and his wife Taunia, Jacob and his wife Kaylee, Rachel and her husband Michael Hubley, and Aaron; four great grandchildren, Derrick Jr., Elijah and Elizabeth of California and Brooklyn Kemnitz of New Germany; numerous other relatives and many friends.
He will always be remembered for his strong faith, his devotion to his wife, love for his family, and his positive attitude as shown by his smile and ever present thumbs up. Rest in peace Arlie.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas
Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.