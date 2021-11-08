Obituary for Arlene J. Church

Arlene Joyce (Elbers) Church, age 86, of Chanhassen, passed away on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at Auburn Manor Care Center, Chaska.
Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, November 10, 11 a.m. at St. Johns Lutheran Church, 119 Eighth Avenue West, Shakopee, with Pastor Gary Kinkel officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Arlene was born May 31, 1935 in Steen, MN. She was the daughter of John and Helen (Hoff) Elbers. Arlene loved being a wife and mom. She was the best Mom and Grandma, she adored her granddaughters. She loved music, playing cards, shopping, cleaning, the Minnesota Vikings, Twins and Gophers. She was close to her Savior and Lord Jesus Christ, and is now resting comfortably in his loving arms.
Arlene was preceded in death by her parents, John and Helen; five siblings, Gilbert, Grace, Jim, Cornelius and Doreen, and her son-in-law, John North.
Survived by loving husband of 62 years, James; two daughters, Jill North and Joni (Dave) Virgillito; five granddaughters, Leah (Danny) Moran of Portland, OR, Rachel (Jacob) Ditsch of Mountain View, CA, Samantha Virgillito and Jamie Virgillito of Norwood-Young America, Kate North of Aurora, IL; one great granddaughter, Jacqueline Moran of Portland, OR; three siblings, Marvin, Carol and Beverly; many nieces and nephews.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas
Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.