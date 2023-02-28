Obituary for Arlene J. Fahrenkamp

Arlene June Fahrenkamp, age 87, of Jordan, passed peacefully on February 24, 2023.
A Christian Funeral will be held on Saturday, March 4 at 11 a.m., with a visitation from 9 to 10:45 a.m., at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, in Jordan. Pastor Jeremy Glowicki will preside, with interment at Spirit Hill Cemetery, in Jordan.
In Blakely, MN, Martin and Frieda (Krueger) Schmidt welcomed their first child, Arlene born on June 1, 1935. She grew up in Blakely with her younger brother Maynard and attended a country school through the Eighth Grade. Arlene married Waldo Fahrenkamp on April 21, 1955, at St. John Lutheran Church, in Belle Plaine. They settled down on the Fahrenkamp farm in Shakopee, where they raised their children.
Arlene had one mission in life…providing a good life filled with food and unconditional love for her family. Arlene spent countless hours in the garden, canning, and baking. She loved sending cards and making gifts of embroidery and needle work. She and Waldo loved to travel, camping, bowling and be active in church life. Arlene’s door was always open. She greeted you with a joyful smile, a heartwarming giggle and treated you with love.
Arlene will be forever missed by loving husband of 67 years, Waldo; children, Daryl (friend Mary Jo) Fahrenkamp, Lois (Neil) Zimmerman, Deb (Wayde) Santama, JoAnn (Ken) Sindelar, Bruce (Kathy) Fahrenkamp; nine grandchildren; many great grandchildren; brother, Maynard Schmidt; other relatives and friends.
She is preceded by daughter, Bonnie; parents; and sister-in-law, Ruth Schmidt.
Share a message with Arlene’s family at
Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation