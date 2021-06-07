Obituary for Arlene M. Kalton

Arlene Marie Kalton, age 90, of Elko New Market (formerly of Prior Lake) passed away on Wednesday, June 2nd, 2021 at Reflections in Northfield.
She was born October 20, 1930 in Bath Township, Freeborn County, MN, to Arthur and Leone (Nelson) Olson. After graduating from Ellendale High School in 1948, Arlene was crowned Freeborn County’s Centennial Queen. In 1949, she was the State Clothing 4-H Club Champion and one of 12 girls in the U.S. to win a scholarship for her clothing design achievements. She attended the University of Minnesota and graduated with an Associate’s Degree. She married John Kalton on August 5, 1951 in Hartland, MN. Arlene spent several decades as an Executive Secretary for the Burnsville School District.
Arlene was a member of the Prior Lake Players, Prior Lake Yacht Club, Garden Club, Prior Lake Association, Minnesota Dachshund Club, charter member of Shepherd of the Lake Lutheran Church, had a 50-year membership of the Order of the Eastern Star in Blooming Prairie, MN, and enjoyed singing in many Lutheran church choirs.
Arlene was an expert seamstress and she made costumes for many Prior Lake Players productions. She also designed and knitted award winning intricate Norwegian sweaters. Arlene's many personal interests included: breeding and showing Championship miniature dachshunds, gardening, traveling, golfing, the Vikings and the Lynx. An avid reader, she had an extensive book collection, and enjoyed attending live theatre and music concerts.
She will be loved and forever missed by her five children: Karen (Robert Brown) Kalton of Westlake Village, CA, Paula (Bruce Brantford) Kalton of Burnsville, MN, David Kalton of Prior Lake, MN, James Kalton of Elko New Market, MN, Joel (Molly) Kalton of Prior Lake, MN; 13 grandchildren: Chelsea (Eric) Kenna, Tristan Brown, Arianna (Adam) Grove, Jonathan (Katie) Henning, Leeanna (Josh) Dishop, Kameran and JaceEvan Manthe, Kyra, Kaden and Kannon Kalton, Bobby, Jacque and Shae Kalton; six great grandchildren: Wesley, Evelyn, Rory, Bowen, Ezra and Audrey; many wonderful nieces & nephews; brothers: Phillip Olson and Lyle Olson; and sister-in-law Vivian Kalton.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John D. Kalton, and her parents.
Pallbearers were Jonathan Henning, Kameran and JaceEvan Manthe, Kaden and Kannon Kalton, and Bob Kalton. Honorary Pallbearers were Robert and Tristan Brown, and Eric Kenna.
A funeral service will be held Tuesday, June 8 at 11 a.m. with a visitation one hour prior at Ballard-Sunder Funeral Home, 4565 Pleasant St. SE, Prior Lake. Arlene will be laid to rest at Spring Lake Cemetery. Friends can livestream the service by clicking the following Zoom link: (Meeting ID: 961 5896 6100 / Passcode: 451881)
