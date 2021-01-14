Obituary for Arliss M. Gilbertson

Arliss Marie (Smith) Gilbertson, age 92, of Shakopee, passed away on Sunday, December 20, 2020, at the home of her daughter in Red Lodge, MT.
Arliss was born October 1, 1928 in Lake Wilson, MN the daughter of Wallace and Amy (Baldwin) Smith. She was the fourth oldest of five children and grew up working in the family restaurant in Lake Wilson. She loved school and excelled in clubs, cheerleading and her studies becoming Valedictorian of her class. She was offered a full ride scholarship to a college in Iowa. The times being what they were she had to turn it down.
Loving a good basketball game Arliss attended a home game and met the love of her life Gil. They married on July 11, 1948 enjoying 72 years together filled with raising a family, traveling and making friends wherever they resided.
Arliss and Gil enjoyed crisscrossing the country in their motor home. They eventually made their winter home in Fort Meyers, FL where they shared years of friendship and adventure. Her passions were reading, cross word puzzles, cooking, travel, golf, and gardening.
Arliss began her work career in Pipestone, MN working for Bell Telephone Company. She started as a phone operator sitting at an old fashion phone board, eventually moving into office work. Arliss ended her career at the Shakopee Medical Center in an administrational position.
After moving to Shakopee Arliss and Gil joined Saint John’s Lutheran Church where she was an active member for many years. Arliss was a loving wife, mother of three, grandmother of six and great-grandmother of two. Every one of them had a special place in her heart.
Arliss is survived by children, Pamela (Mark Smed) Gilbertson (their son, Logan), Cindy (Tom) Stichman (sons, Jordan and Stefan, and daughter, Tayler), and Curtis (Denise) Gilbertson (and their daughters, Cassidy and Madison).
Arliss is preceded in death by her husband, Darwin; by her parents, Amy and Wally Smith; and siblings, LaVonne (Bonnie) Cahill, Faye Babcock, Dean (Bud) Smith and Connie Kubista.
Arliss will be buried at Fort Snelling with her husband at a time yet to be determined.
