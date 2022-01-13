Obituary for Arnie A. Amrhein

Arnie Adam Amrhein, age 83, of Minnetonka, formerly of Chaska, passed away on Saturday, January 1, 2022.

Arnie "Poppy" was one in a million. Former employee of City of Eden Prairie, DeVeau Bus Company and was a retired Minnetonka Fire Department member. The only thing he loved more than John Deere tractors and Lion's Tap was his family. He could fix anything with the screwdriver/pliers in the pocket of his bib overalls. The impact he left will be missed by many.

Arnie is survived by his daughters, Lynn Purcell, Lori (Mike) Dolan; grandchildren, Heather Discher, Adam (Hanaa) Purcell and Alissa Dolan; great grandchildren, Lindsey, Addison, Brinley and Weston; sister, Bonnie Dufek; along with special neighbors, Dis, Amy and Izadora McDevitt.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Darlene; parents, Arnold and Ida "Nadine" Amrhein; and brother, Fred.

Visitation was held Saturday, January 8, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., concluding with a prayer service at 2 p.m., all at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Avenue East, Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Interment will be held in the Spring at Catholic Cemetery, Shakopee.

The family wore John Deere and green and yellow to honor Arnie.

Condolences may be shared at

www.mcnearneyfuneralhome.com

Tags

Events