Obituary for Arnie A. Amrhein

Arnie Adam Amrhein, age 83, of Minnetonka, formerly of Chaska, passed away on Saturday, January 1, 2022.
Arnie "Poppy" was one in a million. Former employee of City of Eden Prairie, DeVeau Bus Company and was a retired Minnetonka Fire Department member. The only thing he loved more than John Deere tractors and Lion's Tap was his family. He could fix anything with the screwdriver/pliers in the pocket of his bib overalls. The impact he left will be missed by many.
Arnie is survived by his daughters, Lynn Purcell, Lori (Mike) Dolan; grandchildren, Heather Discher, Adam (Hanaa) Purcell and Alissa Dolan; great grandchildren, Lindsey, Addison, Brinley and Weston; sister, Bonnie Dufek; along with special neighbors, Dis, Amy and Izadora McDevitt.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Darlene; parents, Arnold and Ida "Nadine" Amrhein; and brother, Fred.
Visitation was held Saturday, January 8, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., concluding with a prayer service at 2 p.m., all at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Avenue East, Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Interment will be held in the Spring at Catholic Cemetery, Shakopee.
The family wore John Deere and green and yellow to honor Arnie.
