Obituary for Arnita B. Novotny

Arnita B. (Malecha) Novotny, age 82, of New Prague, passed away on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at her home at Praha Village with her children by her side.
She was born on January 23, 1941 in Webster Township to George and Marion (Tuma) Malecha. She graduated from New Prague High School in 1959. Arnita met the love of her life, Fritz Novotny at a dance at the New Prague Park Ballroom and they married on July 5, 1969 at Immaculate Conception Church in Lonsdale. They were married for 39 wonderful years until Fritzs passing in December 20, 2008. They were blessed with four children, Craig, Jodi, Joan, and Curtis that they raised on the Novotny family dairy farm. Family was the most important part of her life and she cherished spending time with them.
In addition to raising her family, Arnita worked outside her home. She was a teller at a few of the local banks, spent over 18 years working at the Scott County Highway Department, and worked at Coborns Grocery Store. She gave of herself in her community as well by serving over 25 years as Clerk of Cedar Lake Township.
In her spare time, Arnita enjoyed reading, playing bingo, bird-watching, gardening, baking, attending her grandchildrens events, puzzle books, playing cards, dancing to polka music and listening to KCHK. She was an avid fan of the Charlie Sticha Band and Danny ODonnell. She was a proud member of the New Prague Czech Singers and the St. Wenceslaus funeral choir. Arnita always had a kind word to impart when you met her on the street. Her gentle spirit, kindness and sweet smile will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Arnita is survived by her children, Craig (Sheri) Novotny, Jodi (Brad) Doerr, Joan (Dean) Blenker, Curtis (LoraLee) Novotny all of New Prague; grandchildren, Ben (Courtney) Doerr, Austin, Krista, and Vivian Novotny, Emma and Julia Blenker, Kyle and Katie Ellingsworth (Josh); great-granddaughter, Hadley; siblings, Arvina Schweiss of Fairfax, Norlan (Kris) Malecha of Wabasha, Alvina (Paul) Clark of New Prague, Arlene (Arnie) Kabes of New Prague, Donnie (Mary) Malecha of Lonsdale; in-laws, Sharon Malecha of Lonsdale, Alvin (Genevieve) Novotny of New Prague, Gilbert (Julianne) Novotny of Elko New Market; many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Fritz; parents; in-laws, Frank and Julia Novotny; brother, Lester Malecha; brother-in-law, Pete Schweiss.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, March 31 at 10 a.m. at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, Father Eugene Theisen will officiate. Visitation will take place on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. and Friday morning from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. at Bruzek Funeral Home. Burial will occur at St. Wenceslaus Cemetery followed by lunch at the New Prague Golf Club.