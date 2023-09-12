Obituary for Arnold "Dick" Kohn

Arnold “Dick” Kohn, formerly of Chaska, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at his home in Auburn Meadows in Waconia, on September 10, 2023, at the age of 95.
Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, September 16, 11 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 300 East Fourth Street, Chaska. The visitation will be at the church prior to the service from 9 to 11 a.m. Interment will be at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery, Chaska, following the funeral service.
He is survived by his children Nathan (Diane) Kohn, Gwenn (Rodney) Schaumburg, Krista (Darel) Radde, Nadine Kohn (close friend Linda Simon), and Andrea Kohn; nine grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents, Rev. Otto and Esther Kohn, his wife, Christine (nee Linkert), his three siblings and in-laws: Erna (Don) Hansen, Ted (Dorothy) Kohn, Ruth (Dick) Heinisch, and all 14 of his Linkert brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
Funeral arrangements are with the
Bertas Funeral Home, Chaska.
For full notice visit www.bertasfh.com