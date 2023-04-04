Obituary for Arnold R. Kinere

Arnold Robin Kinere, age 59, of Chaska, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at his home.
Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, April 6, 12 p.m. at the Bertas Funeral Home, 200 West Third Street, Chaska. The visitation will be 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the funeral home. The burial will be at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Chaska.
Arnold was born on June 24, 1963 in Pohnpei, Micronesia to Robin and Nette Kinere, one of 11 children. He moved to the United States in 1995 and had been employed as a plastic moulding technician for Entegris, Inc., Chaska. He loved traveling and spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robin and Nette Kinere
Survivors include his daughter, Natalie Kinere; granddaughter, Crystal Kinere; mother of his daughter, Sepe Lowary of Jordan; brothers and sisters, Elise P. Rosario, Dansley Kinere, Atelia K. Sultan, Wadel Kinere, Andy Kinere, Sepe L. Jackson, Aline Abraham, Magdalina Sivas, Leluse Morris and Inse Kinere; other relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements are with the
Bertas Funeral Home of Chaska.