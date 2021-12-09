Obituary for Arthur F. Mackenthun

Arthur “Art” F. Mackenthun, age 96, of Shakopee, formerly Norwood Young America, passed away Saturday December 4, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family.
Funeral Service will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, December 11 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norwood Young America, Rev. Brent Parrish and Rev. Brad Birtell will act as officiants. Visitation was held all at the church, 4 to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday one hour prior to the service. Prayer service will be on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Interment in the church cemetery.
Arthur Frederick Mackenthun was born November 28, 1925 in Norwood, MN the son of John and Erna (Ehlen) Mackenthun. He was baptized December 3, 1925 and confirmed March 17, 1940 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Young America. Art attended St. John’s Lutheran School and Central High School. He was very proud to finally earn his GED, at 70 years old, on March 22, 1996. On August 4, 1962, Art was united in marriage to Janet (Sellnow) at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Young America. They were blessed with 59 years of marriage and six children.
Art left Central High School early to help on the family farm, as his older brothers enlisted in WWII. In 1946, Art enlisted in the Army serving as a cook and baker. His family enjoyed these skills during many holiday goose dinners and applewood barbeques. He was an avid gardener, producing a bounty of fresh produce for family and St. Johns school lunch program. After the Army, Art did carpentry work and took over the family butchering business. He also played baseball for the Norwood town team.
Art was an avid hunter and fisherman, still hunting a month before his passing. He enjoyed taking the whole family fishing on Lake Waconia, despite crossed fishing lines.
Art served in many capacities at St. Johns, including as an elder. He completed an evangelism course and chaired the Evangelism Committee for over 10 years. Over many decades, Art used his gift of conversation to witness and encourage countless people of Jesus love for them. He used Christian Tracts and his sincere faith in our Lords gift of salvation.
Art and Janet moved to Colorado for about 15 years and enjoyed the challenge of producing a successful garden in a desert climate. They returned to Minnesota in 2014 to be near their children and grandchildren, residing in their home in Shakopee.
Art was preceded in death by his parents, John and Erna Mackenthun; siblings, Leonard Mackenthun, Cordelia Zaske, Reuben Mackenthun, Betty Mead, Gladys Peterson, John Mackenthun.
Art is survived by his loving family: wife, Janet; children, Julianne (Bill) Crocker of Shakopee, Sharon (Charlie) Sykora of Shakopee, Alan (Tok Hui) Mackenthun of Prior Lake, Brian (Shannon) Mackenthun of Victoria, Eileen (John) Hoen of Norwood Young America, Bruce (Bronwen) Mackenthun of Shakopee; grandchildren, Kelly and Colton, Nicole and fiance Phillip, Mackenzie, Carter, Benjamin and Gabrielle, Daniel and Annalise, Avery, Ethan, Amelia, Madison, Hannah, Emily, Izabela, Shiloh, Josephine, Corban; great-grandchild, Wallace; sister, Dolores Holtz age 97 of Hutchinson; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Memorials preferred to The Lutheran Hour, Mayer Lutheran High School or personal preference.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. 952-442-2121 www.johnsonfh.com