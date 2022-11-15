Obituary for Arthur W. Mason

Arthur W. “Art” Mason, age 92, of Watertown, formerly of Mound, passed away peacefully on Sunday October 23.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Aloysius and Marcella (Lallak) Mason and sister-in-law, Joanne.
Art worked at Onan Generator Corp. for 30 years. Shortly after retiring he was at McDonalds in Wayzata schmoosing with the manager who asked how he was enjoying retirement. When Art admitted he was bored the Manager asked if he would “fill in” frying French Fries for 2 weeks… well, 2 weeks turned into another 29 year career, bringing joy to all he greeted at the drive-thru window. Some even called him a local celebrity as he was very active in the Wayzata community. He earned a Community Service Award and was honored to be appointed Grand Marshall of the James J Hill Days parade in 2019.
Art was very active with the Chanhassen Historical Society. He served on their board of directors for 10 years and participated in countless events of all kinds. His knowledge of Chanhassen history was extensive and he loved to share stories of his family history. He also was a member of the Westonka Historical Society.
Friends and family will remember him for throwing extravagant parties complete with ice sculptures, fruit displays with waterfalls and fountains and flower arrangements. His knowledge of family history was remarkable. There are so many things that can be written about Art, but he will be remembered most for his love of life and bringing a smile to everyone he met. He will truly be missed by all who knew him.
A Celebration of Life is planned for Friday, November 18 at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Mound. Visitation will start at 9 a.m. with a Catholic Mass at 11 a.m. Luncheon will be served at the Church following the service. His ashes will be interned to St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Shakopee at a later date.
Submitted by Chanhassen Historical Society.