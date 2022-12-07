Obituary for Arvin Ernst

Arvin Ernst, age 88, of Belle Plaine died on December 5, 2022, at Oak Terrace in Le Sueur, MN.
Memorial service will be 11 a.m. on Monday, December 12 at Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church in Belle Plaine. Rev Martin Bentz will officiate. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at church. Interment will take place at a later date in Oakwood Cemetery in Belle Plaine.
Arvin was born on November 10, 1934, to Elmer and Elsie (Ruehling) Ernst. He was united in marriage with Shirley Busta on February 11, 1956. Three children blessed their union, Mary, Paul and David. Arvin farmed for 60 years and started a construction business in 1979 that continued into retirement.
Arvin enjoyed fishing, camping and for 14 years he and Shirley spend the winter months in Arizona. He also enjoyed playing cards and many rounds of golf. Arvin was a lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church and held various offices as well as ushering. He was also a member of the former St. Lawrence Club.
Arvin is survived by survived his wife, Shirley; sons, Paul (Vicki) of Lago Vista, TX, and David (Sharon) Ernst of Shakopee; granddaughter, Jennifer (Aaron) Pearson; grandsons, Joshua, Chad, Tony (Cruz) and Pastor Patrick (Kate) Ernst. Also survived by sister, Shirley Reinke and brother-in-law, Mel (Karen Busta); great-grandsons, Trenton Ernst, August Ernst and Xander Pearson.
Arvin was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Elsie; daughter, Mary; sister-in-law, Betty McCurdy, brothers-in-law, Eldon Reinke and Don Busta; grandson, Jason Ernst.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the donor’s choice.