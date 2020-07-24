Obituary for Audrey A. Cronick

Audrey Ann Cronick, age 81, of Chanhassen passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale.
She was born on April 19, 1939 in Victoria, the daughter of Raymond and Gertrude (Unze) Schmid. As a young lady, Audrey did house cleaning and worked at Rolling Acres. She later worked many years as a machine operator at Victory Envelope. She enjoyed walking, puzzles, trips up North and classic Country music. Audrey was a faithful member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Excelsior where she attended adoration every week.
Survived by her five loving children, Joseph (Vicki) Cronick of Farmington, Raymond (Wendy) Cronick of New Port, Washington, Victoria (Mark) Fahey of Glencoe, Lisa (Jim) Petersen of Watertown and Catherine Cronick of Chanhassen; grandchildren, Nicole Cronick and Heidi (John) Hakala; Zachariah (Jessica) Fahey, Joshua Fahey and Hunter Fahey; James Petersen and Justin Petersen; four great grandchildren, Noah, Liam, Reed and Temperance Fahey; siblings, Shirley Glirbas, Jean Luke, Janice (Gary) Lee and Douglas (Nancy) Schmid; other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by her parents; a grandchild, Alyshia Petersen; siblings, Virginia Smith, Donald Schmid, Melvin Schmid, Anita Jarosak and Paul Schmid.
(MASKS ARE REQUIRED) Visitation Thursday morning, July 23 at the church 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial Thursday, July 23, at 11 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 680 Mill Street, Excelsior. Entombment Resurrection Cemetery-Shorewood.
Serving the family is Chilson Funeral Home, Winsted 320-485-4447