Obituary for Audrey J. Robinette

Audrey Jean Robinette, age 77, of Redwood Falls, MN, passed away on Thursday, June 8, 2023 at the St. Cloud Hospital-CentraCare.
In lieu of a wake or funeral we are gathering at Memorial Park, Shakopee on June 18 from 1 to 4 p.m.
The Nelson-Hillestad Funeral and Cremation Service of Morgan and Redwood Fall are in charge of the arrangements. E-mail condolences may be sent via www.nelson-hillestad.com.
Audrey Jean Robinette, born in Shakopee to Theodore Robinette and Irene Kopp on October 21, 1945, was a selfless, caring and patient human being that touched the soul of every person she ever came in contact with. Audrey’s uniquely loving and calming demeanor could ease any tense moment. Her positivity, empathy, and nurturing spirit was always apparent. Though she be small, she is fierce (she had her moments).
Playing games with family and friends was a favorite pastime. Loud raucous gatherings with too much food and too much drink was always greeted with happy anticipation. Sitting quietly and playing games on her phone was her latest obsession. Going to concerts and listening to her favorite singers brought her great joy. She loved her pets, no matter their degree of naughtiness.
Audrey worked at Telex Communications for over thirty years followed by BCBS and finally Jackpot Junction Casino Hotel where she formed close relationships with her friends and elder community at Lower Sioux Indian Community (Cansayapi). The world lost a beautiful person when Audrey Jean was granted her angelic wings on June 8, 2023.
Survived by her daughter, Theodora (Leonardo), grandchildren Andrea and Devin, siblings Lori, Diane, Marcia, Ron, many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Audrey Jean will truly and dearly be missed.