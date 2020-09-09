Obituary for Audrey J. Sullivan

Audrey Joan (McCarthy) Sullivan, of Prior Lake, passed away at the age of 93 years young, on September 2, 2020, at Olive Branch Estates, in Eden Prairie.
A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, September 26, at 11 a.m., at St. Michael Catholic Church, in Prior Lake. Guests are invited to join the mass, by visiting stmichael-pl.org and click on the live stream tab. Father Tom Walker will preside. Audrey will be laid to rest at St. Michael Catholic Cemetery.
Audrey was born to John Fredrick and Charlotte Ruth McCarthy, on August 27,1927, in St. Paul. She attended St. Mark’s Grade School and Derham Hall High School, where Audrey made lifelong friends. She has a BA from the College of St. Catherine’s in Fine Arts. She was an accomplished sculptor, watercolorist and stain glass artist.
Audrey met the love of her life, Mark Sullivan, in grade school and they married July 29, 1950, at St. Mark’s Church in St. Paul, MN. They resided in Highland Park until they built a house on Prior Lake in 1961, where they raised 5 children.
Audrey had a long history of sailing on Lake Minnetonka, where her parents had a summer home. Audrey was a founding member of the Prior Lake Yacht Club and has many trophies to show her skills. Audrey and Mark bought a condo in Ft. Myers, FL in 1978, where they enjoyed golfing, deep sea fishing, eating out and taking children and grandchildren to Disney World. They traveled extensively to international cities, but always enjoyed Florida and Minnesota best.
Survived by children, Jean (Chris) Stromwall, Sheila (Mick) Erdman, Steve (Joan) Sullivan, Shawn Sullivan, Dan (Mary) Sullivan; 10 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Geo. Mark Sullivan; parents, John Frederick and Charlotte Ruth McCarthy; sister, Mary (Tim) Quinn and brother, Milan (Mary) McCarthy.
