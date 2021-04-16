Obituary for Audrey L. Lofgren

Audrey Lynn Lofgren, age 13, of Chaska, died peacefully on Monday, April 12, 2021, of complications of Cerebral Palsy at Gillette Children's Hospital, St. Paul.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, April 20, 11 a.m. at St. Victoria Catholic Church, 8228 Victoria Drive, Victoria. Family will receive friends on Monday, April 19, 4 to 7 p.m. at the Bertas Funeral Home, 200 W. 3rd St., Chaska, and also one hour prior to the Mass at church. There will be a private family inurnment at St. Anastasia Catholic Cemetery in Hutchinson. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Tim Orth Memorial Foundation.
Audrey was born April 3, 2008 in Hutchinson to LeRoy and Christine (Vacek) Lofgren, one of three children. She was currently a 7th grade student at Chaska Middle School West in the Discover Program. She loved Mickey Mouse, music, traveling and being outside. She was a thrill seeker and was most happy when she was being a part of her family and spending time with friends.
Survivors include her loving parents, LeRoy and Christine of Chaska; siblings, Hailey and Rory; grandparents, Dennis and Elna and McCutchen of Chaska, John and Mary Ann Ornelas of Buffalo Lake, David Lofgren of Hutchinson, Charles and Barb Vacek of Stewart; aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas
Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.