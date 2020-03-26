Obituary for Aurelio Mendez, Jr.

Aurelio Mendez, Jr., age 41, of Shakopee, was born on December 31, 1978, the son of the late Aurelio Marin Mendez and Irma Andrade Mendez. He was the loving life partner of Maria Isabel Garcia. Aurelio passed away on March 19, 2020 after a tough battle against cancer in the comfort of his home.
Aurelio was the loving father of Brianna, Isaac, Audrey Reynosa, Ayana, Jessica, and Aurelio III Mendez. He was the loving grandfather of Dempsey Reyna. Loving brother of Luis, Omar, Constantino, Josue, and Noe Mendez. Loving uncle to many nieces and nephews.
Aurelio loved to be surrounded by his family, and he loved working at his family's restaurant alongside his mother, brothers, and children and once alongside his late father Aurelio Sr. He credited being the family man he was to his loving partner and children, from his upbringing from his parents and both of their big families. Love, respect and hard work was his motto.
Private family services were held on Wednesday, March 25 at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee (952) 445-2755. Officiating was Pastor Pete Nelson. Interment Catholic Cemetery, Shakopee. Family and friends, if you wish to watch a live stream of Aurelio’s service, please visit the McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation Facebook page.
