Obituary for Ava Lahti

Ava (Entler) Lahti, age 64, of Prior Lake, formerly of Richfield, passed peacefully on April 2, 2021.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, April 9 at 11 a.m., with a time of a gathering one-hour prior, at Ballard-Sunder Funeral and Cremation, 4565 Pleasant St SE, Prior Lake. Guests may also join by live streaming and clicking on the following link Ava (Entler) Lahti Funeral Service (Meeting ID: 929 4334 9351 / Password: 783302).
On December 29, 1956, in Bronx, NY, Ava Marie was born to Joseph and Carolyn (Ciavolella) Entler. She grew up in the Bronx and later moved to Upper Saddle River, in New Jersey. After graduating from high school in 1974, Ava earned a degree in speech and theatre at Fairleigh Dickinson University. She spent the next year acting in local plays, before taking a position as an insurance agent.
Ava married John Lahti on July 16, 1988. They settled down in Richfield and raised their daughter, Sara. Ava took a part time position as a lunch lady and later as a receptionist. The Lahti family lived a simple life. They enjoyed long weekends visiting casinos, swimming, and watching movies. Ava loved needlepoint, reading books, and playing bingo. She was also proud of her Italian heritage and known for her one-liners.
On November 8, 2007, Ava suffered a massive stroke. She continued to enjoy watching movies and TV shows, looking at magazines, catalog shopping, and putting together puzzles. Ava and John moved to Prior Lake in October of 2018.
Ava leaves behind her husband, John Lahti; daughter, Sara (Jacob Mee) Lahti; mother, Carolyn Entler; siblings, Joseph Gus Entler, Regina Eid; and other relatives. She is preceded in death by her father, Joseph.
