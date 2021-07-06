Obituary for Avis P. Johnson

Avis Patricia Johnson, age 88, of Prior Lake, MN, passed away on June 30, 2021 at the Masonic Home in Bloomington, MN.
Funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 8, at 11:00 a.m. at Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation, 4565 Pleasant St SE, Prior Lake, with Reverend Karen Treat presiding. Visitation held prior to services from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. Interment Spring Lake Cemetery.
Avis was born on June 12, 1933, in Colgan, ND to Arvid and Clara (Helland) Peterson. Avis was united in marriage to LaVern Johnson on September 15, 1953 at Concordia Lutheran Church in Crosby, ND before being blessed with her five children.
In 1968, Avis and her family moved to Prior Lake, MN. She loved the city and the state the minute they arrived, living on the lake, pulling the kids behind Snoopy the speedboat, and hosting many barbeques and family gatherings. Many fond memories were made attending the kids football games and wrestling matches. Avis also loved going on the rides at Valley Fair. Avis and her family attended Shepard of the Lake Lutheran Church when they arrived in Prior Lake, which turned out to be a wonderful church over the years for the whole family.
Forever loved, Avis will be missed by her children, Bruce (Lisa) Johnson, Lori (Steve) Goodwin, Tim (Sandy) Johnson, Darcy Arone; grandchildren, Alissa (Andy) Guse, Luke Johnson, Peter Johnson, Harrison (Jessica) Johnson, Frank Arone (Ally Monson), Anthony Johnson, Robbie Arone, Grace Goodwin, Jesse Johnson, Joe Goodwin, and Maia Johnson; great grandchildren, Alex, Aiden, Adam and Addie Guse, Maverick Johnson, Cohen and Audrey Johnson; sister, Vivian Luciana; sister-in-law, Nell Peterson; and special Johnson and Peterson relatives, and friends.
Welcoming Avis home in Heaven is her husband, LaVern; son, Mike; siblings, Duane Peterson, Connie O’Brien, and Leonard ‘Lanny’ Peterson.
Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation