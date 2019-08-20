Obituary for Barb Bongard

Barb Bongard of Minnetonka, beloved daughter, sister, aunt, great-aunt, and friend passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the age of 63 years old surrounded by her family.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Friday August 23 at St. Victoria Catholic Church (8228 Victoria Drive) in Victoria with Fr. Bob White as Celebrant of the Mass. Gathering of family and friends at the church Friday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass. Interment St. Victoria Catholic Cemetery.
Memorials in Barb’s memory are preferred to the Hospice program of Our Lady Of Peace, 2076 St. Anthony Ave., St. Paul, 55104.
Barbara Jean Bongard was born June 18, 1956 in Minneapolis the daughter of Willard and Jean (Notermann) Bongard. Barb grew up on two family farms in Chanhassen and Victoria. After graduation from Chaska High School, she went on to study business. Her career took her to several states. Upon returning to Minnesota, Barb re-joined St. Victoria Catholic Church. She loved sewing, cooking, baking, animals, and being with her family and friends. Barb was a very kind person with a great sense of humor. She will be greatly missed.
Barb is survived by her loving family: siblings, Allan (Carol) Bongard of Cologne, Kurt (Joanna) Bongard of Waconia, Gregg (Phyllis) Bongard of Fairbault, Lois (James) Hansel of Chaska, Nancy (Alvaro) Gomez of Chanhassen, and Tracy (Timothy) Ketchem of Victoria; nieces and nephews, Andrew Bongard, Cortney (Jesse) Place, Jacob (Brittney) Bongard, Kristen Bongard, Jason Bongard, Joseph Hansel, Laura Hansel, Kelsey (Jesse) Lindhorst, Samantha Gomez, Alexandra Gomez, William Ketchem, Alexander Ketchem, Corey and Daved Anderson; great nieces, Adeline Jean Bongard, Sophie Lynn Bongard, and Emersyn Jean Place; and many other family members and friends.
Barb is preceded in death by her parents, Willard and Jean Bongard.
