Obituary for Barbara A. Anderson

Barbara A. Anderson, age 79, of Shakopee, passed May 5, 2022.
A private celebration of life service will be held. Condolence cards can be mailed to Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation, 104 W 1st St., Jordan.
Barbara led a simple life. On May 3, 1943, in Aberdeen, SD, Barbara Ann was born to Vinton and Marlus (Hatcher) Gabel. She married Gary Anderson on April 24, 1965, and blessed with two daughters, Laurie, and Jacki. Family was most important in Barbs life. They were her world and loved them all deeply. Most of Barbaras career was spent in the insurance industry. When she was not with family, Barbara could be found with close friends.
Forever remembered by husband, Gary; daughters, Laurie (Sam) Mechtel, Jacki (Jim) Bauer; ten grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; five siblings; other relatives and friends.
Barbara is preceded by her parents and two brothers-in-law.
