Obituary for Barbara A. Johnson

Barbara Ann Johnson, age 73, of Jordan, passed away peacefully on Saturday afternoon, October 12, 2019, at Episcopal Church Home of Minnesota, in St. Paul.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, October 18, at 11 a.m., with a time of gathering from 9 to 10:45 a.m., at Lydia Zion United Methodist Church, 1026 East 205th Street, Jordan. Pastor Larry Kasten will preside. Pallbearers will be Dylan Blake, Nate Flagle, Colton Flagle, Jason Johnson, Jeremy Johnson, Kate Barlage Oldenberg, Kelly Johnson-Cowley, Amanda Sharpe. Barbara will be laid to rest with her husband, Russell at Spirit Hill Cemetery, Jordan.
Barbara Ann was born on July 14, 1946, in Minneapolis to Herald and Marion (Hill) Koerner. She later married Russell Johnson. Barbara enjoyed sewing and was known for her talented skills of rug weaving. She also did rug weaving demonstration at the Scott Carver Threshers Show in Jordan. Over the years, Barbara has made baby blankets for every child that was born in the family.
Barbara is survived by sister, Linda (Mike) Blake; nieces and nephews, Robert Blake, Robin Blake, Michelle Blake, Diane Huffman, Peggy Huffman, Gary Johnson, Kerri Harland, Bob Johnson, Paul Johnson, Ann Rogers, Wendy Johnson, Bryan Johnson, Scott Johnson, Kelly Johnson-Cowley, Tom Johnson, Susan Johnson, Sandy Anderson; many great nieces and nephews, Cheyenne, Autumn, Kaitlyn, Colton, Nicole, Dylan, Nathan, Brantley, Scarlett, Amber, Amanda, Jason, Kate, Lisa, Ryan, Joseph, Jeremiah, Jessica, Makayla, Jacob, Jeremy, Erica, Jonathan, Rebecca, Christopher, Sarah; other relatives ad friends.
There to greet Barbara home in heaven is her husband, Russell; parents, Herald and Marion; sister, Virginia Huffman and nephew, Jeffrey Johnson.
Ballard-Sunder Funeral and Cremation
proudly served and cared for the Johnson family.