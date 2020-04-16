Obituary for Barbara A. Thomas

Barbara Anne (Hennen) Thomas "Barb," age 85, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 12, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital in Shakopee.
Barb was born on May 2, 1934 in Marystown the daughter of Albert and Elizabeth (Hentges) Hennen. She married Ralph Thomas on October 5, 1955.
Barb is survived by her children, Steve (Mari) Thomas, Patty (John) Egan, Mark (Jane) Thomas, and Bruce (Debbie) Thomas; grandchildren, Mike (Theresa) Thomas, Joe (Sarah) Thomas, Jeff (Billie) Thomas, Stephen Thomas, Ryan (Lindsay) Egan, Lisa (Andrew) Kingsley, Laura Thomas, Ellen (Jerry) Buckner, Brianna (Kyle) Nelson, Matthew Thomas and Erica Thomas; 16 great-grandchildren; and sister/brothers-in-law, Shirley Hennen, Lou Paul, Bob and Dolores Klehr, and Phyllis and Allan Maiers.
Barb was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph; parents, Albert and Elizabeth; brothers, Wally, Jim, Don and Leon Hennen; sisters/brothers-in-law, Florence Hennen, Rosie Hennen, Alvin and Bernie Thomas, Verena and John Pieper, Glady Thomas and Norm Paul.
Barb's strong Catholic faith life started at a young age when she attended the St. Marys of the Purification Catholic School in Marystown, getting a solid base to live out her life in faith. She was a member of the KC Ladies Auxiliary, the St. Marks funeral committee and Council of Catholic Women at Saints Joachim and Anne (St. Marks) Church. She also spent prayerful time at her designated prayer hour at the St. Marys chapel for many years.
She was a very generous and giving person and she always remembered birthdays and special events, sending a card and calling to show she was thinking of you.
Barb was a homemaker and took great pride in raising her children, her well-kept home and great cooking/baking skills. Her specialty was the best pecan bars around. She loved being part of a Shakopee ladies card club and could be found occasionally at the casino sitting at the poker slot machine.
Private family services will be held on a future date. Memorials are preferred to Sharing and Caring Hands.
Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt
Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee, (952) 445-2755.
Condolences may be shared at