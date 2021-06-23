Obituary for Barbara A. Wenner

Barbara Ann Wenner, age 84, of Prior Lake, entered eternal peace on June 20, 2021.
A visitation was on Wednesday, June 23, from 4 to 6 pm, with rosary at 6 p.m., at Ballard-Sunder Funeral and Cremation, Prior Lake Chapel and Thursday, June 24, from 11 to 11:45 a.m., with a Mass of Christian Burial, at 12 p.m., at St. Michael Catholic Church, Prior Lake. Father Tom Walker presided. Memorials preferred and distributed in Barbara’s memory, by the family.
Edward and Kathryn (Schindler) Jacoby announced the birth of Barbara on May 17, 1937. Born and raised in Carey, OH, she was the second of eight children. Faith was the main foundation in the Jacoby family, which was instilled in Barbara and carried her throughout life. Barbara married her high school sweetheart Eugene Wenner on November 26, 1955, at Our Lady of Consolation, in Carey. They were blessed with six children.
As a family, they were fortunate to fly all over the world, because Gene worked for the airlines. They also enjoyed camping, swimming, and fishing. Barbara and Gene owned The Milk Store, in Prior Lake for many years. She also devoted 24 years to the Marriott Hotels. Barbaras greatest joy was becoming a grandma and great grandma.
Barbara gave countless hours serving her church and community. Barbara was active in the St. Michael Healing Hearts Grief Group, Rosary Alter Society, Yellow Ribbon, Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), Marriage Encounter, Childrens Miracle Network, Teams of our Lady, and the Marie Fort Griffin (GA) Garden Club.
Forever loved, she will be missed by husband Eugene; children, Debra (Larry) Wenner Frost, Dennis (Mary) Wenner, John (Elisabeth) Wenner, Julie Wenner, Barbara (Dan) Duffy, daughter-in-law Wanda Wenner; 12 grandchildren: Mindy, Candice, Jess, Tiffany, Mike, Jacob, Heidi, Samantha, Hallie, Nick, Jack, Heather; 14 great grandchildren: Victoria, Kassie, Zach, Jeremy, Ramsey, Wyatt, Landon, Gavin, Payton, Degan, Dillon, Skyler, Deklin, Everleigh; siblings Bob, Ron, Jean, Joan: other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by son, Eugene Alfred Wenner Jr.; parents; brother, James Jacoby, and sister, Patricia Chandler.
