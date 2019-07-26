Obituary For Barbara “Bobbie” Heidemann

Barbara “Bobbie” Heidemann, age 72, of Plato, MN, formerly of Shakopee, Minnesota, passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Friendship Manor in Shakopee.
Memorial service will be held Saturday, August 3rd, at 11:00 a.m. at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Helen Township, Glencoe, MN with interment following in the church cemetery.
Gathering of family and friends will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., one hour prior to the service, at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Arrangements are with the Johnson-McBride Funeral Chapel in Glencoe.