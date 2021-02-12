Obituary for Barbara Colhapp

Barbara Colhapp, age 85, of Chaska, passed away February 10, 2021.
Preceded in death by husband of 41 years, Ted Colhapp; brother, Donald Jones, and parents Elton and Ida Jones.
Survived by daughter, Andrea (John) Perendy; son, Aaron Colhapp; grandson, Jacob (Marina) Perendy; and granddaughter, Hannah Perendy.
Barb was born on February 13, 1935 in Twin Valley, MN, Barbara graduated with a BA degree from Concordia College, Moorhead, MN. She received her Master’s degree from the University of Nebraska in 1958. Her teaching career spanned 38 years and included high schools in Grand Island, NE, Ely and Robbinsdale, and Adult Basic Education and English Language Learners in Chaska. Because of her work with adults, she was awarded the McKnight Humanitarian Award in 1986 and named National Adult Basic Education Teacher of the Year in 1988. She received “You Make a Difference Award” by ISD 112, Chaska, MN in 1987. She received the George C. Klein Memorial Service Above Self Award in 2009 and the Outstanding Senior Citizen Volunteer for Carver County in 2011. Barbara was involved in several Chaska community activities including a charter member of the Chaska Human Rights Commission and member of the state Human Rights League, a member of the Carver County Library Board, Friends of the Chaska Library, and a charter member of Crown of Glory Lutheran Church. In 2019 she was recognized by the Carver County Board of Commissioners for her years of service and significant contributions to the Carver County Library and County residents. In 2020 she received the Chaska Human Rights Award in recognition of her special efforts to ensure well being of Chaska residents. Barbara loved to read and was part of four book clubs, and she loved to travel. But Barbara’s greatest joy was spending time with her children and grandchildren.
A virtual Celebration of Life Memorial Service is scheduled for February 20, 2021 at 10 a.m. The link can be reached at Crownofglory.org. No visitation service is planned. Per Barbara’s wishes, her body was donated to the U of MN Bequest Program. Memorials can be sent to the Library Foundation of Carver County.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas
Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.