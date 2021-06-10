Obituary for Barbara Hagerman Steward

Barbara Hagerman Steward of Prior Lake, formerly of Sacramento, CA, passed away peacefully on June 6, 2021 after living a century-long life.
Preceded in death by husbands, Chuck Hagerman and Paul Steward and daughter, Patrice Trammell, she is survived in loving memory by her son and daughter-in-law, Craig and Sara Hagerman, grandson Chad Hagerman, granddaughter and grandson-in-law, Marisa and Patrick Graves, and great-granddaughter Savannah Graves. Other family members include step-daughters Lynn Estabrook (Kent) and Penni McGrew (Dan) and son-in-law, Cory Trammell.
Barbara was born Barbara White on August 21, 1920 to R.C. and Mattie White in Seymour, MO. With a penchant for learning and a curiosity of the world, she was the first in her family to attend university, graduating from Southwest Missouri State. She later met Charles Chuck Hagerman who was on leave from the service. On June 6, 1944, Chuck and Barbara were married before he shipped off to fight in World War II. With the war over and a booming economy, Barbara, Chuck and the entire family headed west to the sunny skies of California to kick off what would become a multi-generational bottling business. The Hagerman’s lived happily in Sacramento for more than six decades. In the early 80s, the second part of Barbara’s life took over after losing her beloved Chuck. Barbara married Paul Steward, who would become her other partner in life, traveling the world, hosting parties and becoming active members of the community through Rotary, Inner Wheel and P.E.O. After losing Paul in 2011, Barbara moved to Prior Lake to be near her son and family. She lived and thrived in the Prior Lake community at Lake Front Plaza where she earned the name Lady Barbara and was an active member of P.E.O. and Chapter EI. An avid crossword-player, reader and card shark, Barbara was astute, quick-witted and loved every single day of her life, especially the moments with her family.
A very special thanks to the staff and caregivers at New Perspective Senior Living where Barbara lived for the past two years. And a very special thank you to Julie Berg who was Barbara’s special friend and caregiver. In addition, a special thank you to the staff at St. Croix Hospice and Ballard-Sunder Funeral and Cremation. Barbara will be cremated. The family has decided not to hold a service and instead honor her memory privately.
