Obituary for Barbara J. Coulter

Barbara Jeanne Coulter, age 77, of Shakopee entered eternal life on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at her home.
Barbara was born June 30, 1942 in Morris, MN the daughter of Vince and Alta Bedel. She married Richard “Dick” A. Coulter on June 30, 1961 in Webster, South Dakota. Barbara worked in the printing industry with her husband before retiring.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Dick; parents, Vince and Alta Bedel; brother, Jerry Bedel.
She was loved by all who knew her and will be greatly missed by her sons, Richard II and Kenneth; grandchildren, Joshua, Nathanial, Richie and Sara; great-grandchildren, Kane, Braxton and Asher; siblings, Lynette (Jerry) Swenson, Kenneth Bedel, Celestine “Sally” (Gary) Thompson, Rochelle “Tudy” Tignor, Ron (Darlene) Bedel; other relatives and friends.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Wednesday, June 17 at 1 p.m. at the Parish of Saints Joachim and Anne in the Church of St. Mark, 350 S. Atwood St., Shakopee, with visitation 1 hour prior in the church. Live streaming of the service will begin at 1 p.m., on the McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation Facebook page. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis. Serving as pallbearers is Joshua Coulter, Rich Coulter, T Monte, Kenny Bedel, Adam Jurewicz, and Gary Hoffmaster.
Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt
Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee, 952-445-2755.
Condolences may be shared at