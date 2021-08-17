Obituary for Barbara J. Knutson

Barbara Jean (Edblom) Knutson, age 71, of Alexandria, died peacefully on Thursday, August 5, 2021 in hospice care at Nelson Gables Assisted Living facility.
A Visitation and Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 28, 1 to 4 p.m. at the Chaska American Legion, 102 West Fourth Street, Chaska. A private inurnment will be held at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a later date.
Barb was born on November 25, 1949 to Emery and Beulah (Harmsen) Edblom. She was the third of eight children. She was baptized and confirmed at East Union Lutheran Church, Carver and graduated from Chaska High School in 1967.
On March 19, 1977 she married Roger Knutson. She worked as an administrative assistant at White Motors and Fisher-Rosemount Systems. After retiring she moved to Alexandria where she worked part-time at Antiques and Accents and the Alexandria Area Arts Association theatre.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roger; her parents and parents in-law, Miller and Rena; brother, James Edblom; sisters-in-laws, Leona Edblom and Carol Knutson) and brother-in-law, Roger Belter.
Survivors include her siblings, Rodger (Shirley) Edblom of Arlington, Carol Belter of Carver, Stanley (Marilyn) Edblom of Chaska, Bruce (Cyndy) Edblom of Sauk Centre, Vickie (Lee) Olmschenk of Alexandria and Emery Edblom of Belle Plaine; brother-in-law, Ron (special friend Jane Puzel) Knutson of Mt. Iron; nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Arrangements are being handled by the Bertas Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.