Obituary for Barbara J. Sames

Barbara Jean Sames was born on October 27, 1957 to Chris and Violet Potthast and since she was the youngest of six, she was often referenced by her older siblings as being the baby of the family. She grew up on the hill in Jordan by the church and would tell stories about the trucks sliding down the steep hill in the winter and about playing in the woods behind the church. Some of her favorite memories to share were about Basil, the family's Basset Hound, or the party line phone system they shared, or when her brothers played music with their band in the driveway. In 1975, she graduated from Jordan High School and on January 16, 1976 she married her sweetheart and the love of her life, Tom Sames (Hairy). Together they had three daughters, 10 grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren when she passed away.
Throughout her life, Barbie worked in various positions and was not afraid of hard work, always making sure her family's needs came first. She specialized in international shipping and was extremely proud of her first hand experience shipping out bikes and parts at the new Excelsior Henderson facility that had opened in Belle Plaine.
Barbie had a love for the outdoors that was hard to match but she found that shared love every day in her husband. And as the nature walks turned into scenic drives, they were inseparable. She could ride an ATV like you wouldn't believe, often receiving surprised looks from other riders when she took off her helmet and she could outlast most when it came to fishing on the sandbars and riverbanks of the Minnesota River. Friends and family enjoyed many campfires and summertime full moons during these adventures. Rocks were often collected and she always kept her eyes open for that diamond in the rough or that gold nugget she was so determined to find. She was fond of all of her pets, domestic and wild, often having a soft spot for the unique creatures that inhabited her home.
On September 29, 2021, Barbie left us peacefully and joined her family and friends waiting on the other side. She will always be remembered as an independent, free-spirited warrior whose love for her family was never ending and who never gave up, even when the odds were stacked against her. We know that she will remain with us in spirit but that she is finally off to find a new adventure, this time on her own two feet.
Please join us on Saturday, October 23, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Wagner Funeral Home on Highway 169 in Jordan to remember Barbie as you knew her. We respectfully ask that the first hour be reserved for people who may be immune compromised. We invite you all to come and share your stories and bring a memory or two that you would like to write on our memory cards. We plan to make a memory book so even the youngest
great-grandchild can get to know her through these stories. If you have a picture or more than one that you would like to hang on our memory wall, we would all love to see them! Masks are strongly encouraged and appreciated.