Obituary for Barbara J. Schmitz

Barbara J. Schmitz, age 64, of Chaska, passed away on Thursday May 21, 2020 at the Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia.
Private Family Graveside service will take place at St. John Lutheran Cemetery in Chaska.
Barbara was preceded in death her parents, Clinton and Dorothy Luthy; brothers, Lynn and Craig Luthy.
Barbara is survived by her loving family: husband, Gary; son, Derek (Kristen) Schmitz of Chaska; daughter, Jaclyn (Ricky) Relander of Aitkin; granddaughters, Emma and Hadley Schmitz; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Melanie Heuer of Waconia, Jean (Francis) Martinson of Cologne, Ken (Judy) Schmitz of Colorado, Steve (Joan) Schmitz of St. Bonifacius, Jane (Leon) Corpus of Mound, Theresa (Mark) Willems of Cologne; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
In addition to family listed above, Barb also loved her “fur babies” Smoky, Slyvester, Scruffy, Brandy, Molly, Tiki, Majik, Shadow, Zeus, Spike and Stinky among other pets she loved over the years.
Barb grew up in Augusta township. She attended school at St. John’s Lutheran School and Mayer High School. She was united in marriage to Gary Schmitz on December 14, 1974 at Guardian Angels Church in Chaska. She was a lifelong member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Chaska.
Barb loved a bargain and would always slam on the brakes if she drove by a promising looking garage sale.
Barb enjoyed gardening, bird watching and woodworking. Many family members have furniture that was refinished by Barb, including a kitchen table that she saved from going into a bonfire.
Her door was always open, and she would invite you in for a cup of coffee anytime day or night.
Family wishes to thank the staff at Ridgeview Medical Center, Ridgeview Homecare, Auburn Manor, Abbott Northwestern Hospital and Bethesda Hospital that provided care to Barb over this past year.
In lieu of flowers, family requests memorial donations to the Carver Scott Humane Society in Barb’s memory.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. www.johnsonfh.com