Obituary for Barbara J. Schoenecker

Barbara J. “Barbie” Schoenecker, age 78, of Eden Prairie, passed away on August 22, 2019.
Preceded in death by beloved husband, Guy; parents, Warren C. Johnson and Gladys H. Johnson; sister, Mitzi Nowlin.
She was a matriarch of a large and inclusive family. Survived by brother, Frederick (Mary) Johnson; niece, Ann (Carlton) Linton and children, Justice and Cage; niece, Jane (Zach) Sheffler and son, James; nephew, Bryce (Elizabeth) Johnson and children, Dylan and Sloane; nephew, Devon (Jennifer) Johnson and children, Maddy and Gavin; Auntie Jeannie Sedoff and many loving cousins; “kiddos” Lisa (Rich) Anderson, Larry Schoenecker, Paul (Jen) Schoenecker, Bob Schoenecker, Sue Schoenecker, Dave (Kim) Schoenecker, Shelley (Andy) Schoenecker Moats and Josh (Ali) Guetzkow; grandchildren, Tara Anderson, Marissa Anderson, Danny Schoenecker, Derek Schoenecker, Katie (David) Weeres, Sam Schoenecker, Matt (Steph) McMullen, Morgan Schoenecker, and Murphy Schoenecker; great-granddaughter, Penelope Weeres; sister-in-law, Donna Krengel; dear friends, Roger and Elvina Nelson.
Barbie was loved by all who knew her. She shared a deep and enduring love with her husband, Guy. She had an exceptional ability to care for others before herself including her husband, sister and mother. She was a counselor to many. ”Oh Honey”. She had a passion for sewing and made gifts for many.
She had a special love for her dogs and her one legged goose.
Memorials preferred to: Bridging, 201 W. 87th St., Bloomington, MN 55420 Bridging.org.
Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, September 3 at Washburn-McReavy, Eden Prairie Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m., Wednesday, September 4 at Pax Christi Catholic Community, 12100 Pioneer Trail, Eden Prairie with visitation one hour prior to service at church, interment Eden Prairie Cemetery.
Eden Prairie Chapel 952-975-0400
7625 Mitchell Rd (1 blk N of Hwy 5)