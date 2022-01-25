Obituary for Barbara L. Pivec

Barbara Lou (Marquardt) Pivec, age 80, of Chaska, died on Monday, January 17, 2022 at Ridgeview Medical Center, Waconia.
Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, February 3, 1 p.m. at the Bertas Funeral Home, 200 West Third Street, Chaska. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. also at the funeral home. The inurnment will be at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Chaska. A reception will follow the inurnment at the Chaska American Legion. Masks are encouraged but optional.
Barbara was born on September 9, 1941 in Echo, MN, to Wilbert and Leona (Wilkening) Marquardt, one of three children. She graduated from Minnetonka High School, Minnetonka. She has been a resident of Chaska for the past 30 years moving back to MN from Memphis, TN. She was a senior purchaser for Onan Generator retiring after 20 years of employment. Her family was very important to her and spending time with grandchildren and attending their events was priority. She also enjoyed gardening, needlework, knitting, fishing, painting, music, dancing and traveling.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Shirley.
Survivors include her children, Debra (Grant) Wagner of Chaska, Dawn (Warren) Dailey of Backus; three grandchildren, Cory Pivec (Lindsey Walerius), Ashley (Martin) Godinez, Lauren Gravalin; four great grandchildren, Tristan Godinez, Milo Godinez, Lyric Henderson and Promyse Henderson; brother, Jerry Marquardt of Florida; niece, Ann (Mason) Ayers of Florida; great niece and nephews, Harrison, Carter and Kate; other relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas
Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.