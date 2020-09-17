Obituary for Barbara L. Siedow

Barbara Lee Siedow, "Barb", age 65, of Shakopee, Minnesota, passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, in Shakopee.
Barb was born on January 11, 1955 in Shakopee, the daughter of Gordon and Marie Lebens. She was married to Ed Siedow, and worked as a parts operator for Control Data/Seagate.
Barb is survived by her husband, Ed; and son, Lance. She was preceded in death by her parents, and infant sisters.
Visitation is Thursday, September 17, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., followed by Prayer Service at 12:30 p.m., at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral Home, 1220 3rd Ave. E., Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Presiding will be Reverend Erik Lundgren. Interment Catholic Cemetery, Shakopee.
Condolences may be shared at