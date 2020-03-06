Obituary for Barbara Lewis

Barbara Lewis of Chaska, passed away on February 22, 2020 at the age of 74.
Barbara was born to parents, William and Beverly (McCulloch) Kyle of Whitewater, WI on July 24, 1945 in Edgerton, WI.
Barbara had a passion for reading and a soft spot for children’s literature. For many years, she worked at Jonathan Elementary School in Chaska as a Media Specialist. Barbara was a creative person and enjoyed the arts. She was a loving and dedicated mother, grandmother, sister, and friend.
Barbara will be remembered forever by her son, Kyle (Mary) Lewis; daughter, Dianne (Steve Olson) Lewis; grandchildren, Sandra (Andre) Jacques, Dakota Blatterman, Kent Poirier, Cameron Lewis, Sonja and Erik Olson; siblings, Marge Watson, Mary Ormson, Richard Kyle, David Kyle, Dean Kyle, William Kyle, Howard Kyle; other loving relatives and friends.
Barbara is greeted in Heaven by her parents and her sister, Helen Kyle.
In lieu of flowers, memorials will be distributed by Barbara’s family to her favorite charities.
No memorial service will be held. A private family interment will be held this spring in Whitewater, WI.