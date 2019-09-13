Obituary for Barbara M. Huber

Barbara Marie Huber, age 73 of Shakopee passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at St. Gertrude's in Shakopee.
Barbara was born on October 13, 1945 in Hopkins, MN the daughter of Frank and Mary (Smykal) Stodola. She is a graduate of St. Gabriel’s School of Nursing in Little Falls and worked as a Registered Nurse at a nursing home in Litchfield, then at St. Francis Regional Medical Center in Shakopee. After her nursing career, she worked as a case manager for American Family Insurance. Barbara loved do-it-yourself projects and had a green thumb and enjoyed tending to her gardens, which she kept up spring, summer and fall. Barbara cherished the time she spent with her granddaughter, Bandit Bo.
She is survived by her son, Louie Huber; granddaughter, Bandit Bo Huber; brothers, Jim, Frank and John Stodola; friends, Annette, Terry, Ryan and Erin Lundy and Mary Lou and Walt Brunner. She is preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Mary Stodola; brother, Ronald Stodola.
Visitation will be on Saturday, September 21 from 10 to 11 a.m. followed by a Memorial Service at 11 a.m. at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Ave. E., Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Officiating is Reverend Alan Naumann. Interment St. Margaret's Catholic Cemetery, Minnetonka.
