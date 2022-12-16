Obituary for Barbara Runge

On December 8, 2022 in Shakopee, Barbara Koutnik Runge, age 95, joined her most beloved one, William (Bill) Runge (December 8, 2015) and now they are together again.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Mitchell Engelhart, and buoyed in life and death by dear friends and extended family. May she rest in peace, and may her memory be a blessing to those who knew and loved her.
Barbara, the daughter of Florence and Edward Koutnik, grew up in Manitowoc, WI on the shore of Lake Michigan. She graduated from Lincoln High School and from the University of Wisconsin’s occupational therapy program. She was a creative soul her entire life and she loved to make the world beautiful for her family and for everyone.
Most who met Barbara saw how intelligent, capable and strong she was. Those she let close felt how tender-hearted she was.
Barbara’s heart was in her family, community service, nature, and animals. She volunteered with Girl Scouts as a leader for many years and with the council to build Camp Singing Hills. She and Bill, a Shakopee Rotarian, served on the Youth Exchange Committee and hosted and mentored many Rotary Youth Exchange students. She also served on and chaired the Shakopee School Board and served on the Normandale Community College Board. She was a member of P.E.O., a philanthropic educational organization.
Aside from her family and dear friends, Barbara’s deepest connections were to the historic Shakopee Book Lovers’ Club of which she was a member for over 60 years, her beloved bridge partners, and her Girl Scouts.
Her favorite places in the world were home, the cabin in northern Wisconsin, and Mackinac Island, all where she delighted in trees, water, birds, and flowers, and the company of family and friends. She especially loved winter and Christmas, and the serenity of falling snow on a silent night.
Sleep in heavenly peace, dear Mom.
Private interment will be at Fort Snelling Memorial Cemetery. Other remembrances are presently undetermined.
If you are moved to donate in memory of Barbara, she supported Children’s Home Society of MN, Scott Carver Dakota CAP Agency, and National Wildlife Federation, though wherever you might choose to donate is just perfect too.
Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt
Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee, 952-445-2755.
Condolences may be shared at