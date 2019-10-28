Obituary for Barry A. Midwinter

Barry Allan Midwinter, age 64, of Chaska, died early Thursday morning, October 24, at Hennepin County Medical Center of unexpected health complications.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Bernice Midwinter; father and mother-in-law, Allan and Lois McKitrick; and sister-in-law, Carol Midwinter.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Roberta Midwinter; children, Charles (Maria Almli) Midwinter, Marianne (Sylvain) Pagerit and Matthew (Allison) Midwinter; grandchildren, Solomon, Nova, Charlotte, Ariadne Midwinter and Diana Pagerit, father Allan Midwinter; brother, Brian Midwinter; sister-in-law, Kathy (Peter) Wolos; brother-in-law, Tim (Brenda) McKitrick; nephews and nieces, Parker Midwinter, Leslie (Chris) Anderson and son, Phoenix, Thomas Tom (Lehaina Andrews) Wolos and daughter, Danae, Victoria (Nolan) Smith and multiple loving family and dear friends in the United States, Canada and France.
Barry was a man of many talents. Over the course of his life, he was an accountant and financial planner, an entrepreneur and later a securities trader. But first and foremost, he was always devoted father and husband. His first priority was always the well being of his family. He demonstrated this time and time again by putting the needs of his wife, children, and grandchildren above his own, whether that meant deferring some of his personal dreams, dropping everything to drive across states, or pausing his career to support his wife and children. His love and pride for his family was clear every time he spoke to one of his children of their most recent triumphs or tribulations, glanced at his wife and partner, or played with one of his five grandchildren. Barry was an inherently kind and supportive man, a provider, and fiercely proud of his family.
Barry was born December 26, 1954 in Selkirk, Manitoba to Allan and Bernice Midwinter. As a boy he loved chess and was an enthusiastic practitioner of Judo. He joined the Canadian Reserves at 18, making the rank of Lieutenant and earning a scholarship to the University of Toronto. He ultimately earned a degree in computer science from Brandon University as well as the prestigious Governor Generals Gold Medal in that subject. He then obtained the degree of Chartered Accountant from the University of Manitoba. While at Brandon University he met the love of his life, Roberta Midwinter. The two married and moved to Winnipeg where they had three children, Charles, Marianne and Matthew. The family moved to Brandon, Manitoba in 1989, and later to Chaska in 1995, where Barry and Roberta stayed until his death.
Visitation 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, November 3 at Huber Funeral Home, 16394 Glory Lane, Eden Prairie. Memorial service 11 a.m. Monday, November 4 with visitation starting at 10 a.m. also at Huber Funeral Home.
