Obituary for Barry Bengston

Barry Bengston, age 65, of Prior Lake, passed away unexpectedly due to natural causes, at his home, on March 19, 2020.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 20 at 11 a.m., with a time of gathering from 9 to 10:45 a.m., at Ballard-Sunder Funeral and Cremation, 4565 Pleasant Street SE, Prior Lake. Masks are required and with social distancing maintained. Jean Breeggemann will lead the celebration.
On September 10, 1954, in Alexandria, MN, Barry Clark was born the fourth of five children to Dale and Ardis (Johnson) Bengston. He grew up in Apple Valley, along with siblings, Brad, Jackie, Bruce and Judy. In February of 1968, Barry lost his mother unexpectedly. In June of 1969, his father married Julie Fylling and the family grew to include her children, Nick, Judy and Teresa. Growing up Barry enjoyed riding a unicycle, hanging out with friends, and listening to music. He especially liked going to his grandparent’s farm in Kensington, MN and going to the family cabin in Nashwauk, MN. Barry graduated from Rosemount High School, in 1973.
In his younger years, Barry worked for Clark Gas Station for quite a while and later Fabcon and Twin City Minerals. His main career spanned almost three decades working for the Prior Lake School District as a custodian. He retired as a head custodian from Westwood Elementary on September 27, 2019. He was known to most as Mr. Barry. Well respected by students and faculty, Barry could fix anything and everything. On Fridays, he would send out music trivia songs to the staff. He saw many generations pass through the halls, including his son, Joe.
Barry had been previously married and from this union had a son, Lucas in 1976. They eventually went their separate ways. It was through mutual friends, Barry met Deborah Kroyer, in 1978. It was New Years Eve of 1979; they became destined to each other and have been together ever since. Barry and Deb were married on July 17, 1982. They spent their honeymoon camping in the Boundary Waters. Life was enriched welcoming into their arms a son, Joe on December 30, 1987. The family eventually built a home in Prior Lake in 1989 and spent the rest of their years here. The Bengston family has fond memories traveling to Rio Hondo, TX to visit Deb’s parents. They looked forward going to Deb’s brother, Jerry’s cabin, with countless hours spent on the lake fishing. Barry taught Joe how to fish and how to clean them too. The family also enjoyed camping and spending nights around the campfire telling ghost stories.
Barry enjoyed the simple things in life, sitting on the bench in front of the house, relaxing and listening to the stereo. Weekends were extra special, knowing the neighbors would be over to have a beer with him. Barry loved decorating the yard with solar lights and making whirly birds, out of old fan blades. He never sat idle, for Barry was always tinkering with something. He collected black bears and enjoyed woodworking too.
The last few years, Barry’s life was focused on being a grandpa to Kaylee and Ethan. Every chance he had, Barry would be showing videos or pictures of them to people. He relished the days of going with Deb babysitting the grandkids. Barry had a special bond with them. Now his family will forever miss his loving, caring and compassionate heart. He was patient, practical and a great listener. Barry loved to make people laugh and was quite a jokester. He just loved being around people, especially being together with Deb. They were inseparable!
The legacy of Barry will remain in the hearts of those he loved most wife, Deb; sons, Lucas Bengston, Joe (Jackie) Bengston; grandchildren, Kaylee Bengston, Ethan Bengston; step-mother, Julie Bengston; siblings, Jackie Cameron, Bruce (Diane) Bengston, Judy Blais; step siblings, Nick (Dar) Fylling, Judy (Bob) Morrison, Teresa (Jim) Reichwein; sister-in-law, Brenda Bengston; many other relatives and countless friends.
Barry is greeted in heaven by parents, Dale and Ardis and brother, Bradley Bengston.