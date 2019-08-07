Obituary for Bart Blinstrup

Bart Blinstrup, age 81, of Chaska, formerly of Illinois and Carver County, passed away on Saturday, July 27th, 2019 peacefully with family at Ridgeview Waconia Medical Center.
Bart is survived by his wife of 58 years, Mary, children, Bill (Amy) Blinstrup, Claire (Bryan) Saathoff; grandchildren, Lucia (Ivan) and William Saathoff, Elizabeth and Joseph Blinstrup, Drew; brother, Chet (Ellie) Blinstrup; and nieces and nephews. Bart’s parents Chester and Viola preceded him in death.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Victoria Catholic Church, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and Ridgeview Foundation.
Mass of Christian Burial is 3 p.m. on Wednesday, August 14 at St. Victoria Catholic Church, 8228 Victoria Drive, Victoria, MN 55386. Visitation will be one hour prior to Mass at the church.