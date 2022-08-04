Obituary for Beatrice V. Simon

Beatrice V. Simon, age 89, of Shakopee, entered eternal life on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Friendship Manor Nursing Home in Shakopee.
Beatrice was born on February 20, 1933, in Marystown, the daughter of Lawrence and Cecelia (Theisen) Hennen, the 6th of 10 children. They lived on their family farm in Marystown. Bea and her siblings helped on the farm for most of their childhood.
When Bea turned 18, she and her sister Marlene along with two girlfriends, moved into an apartment in Chaska. They had the time of their life playing cards, going to dances and playing jokes on each other.
It was at one of these dances that she met her one and only William "Bill" Simon. Bill wanted to get married right away. He knew she was the "one". They married one year later on October 8, 1955 and moved to Shakopee. They were blessed with five children, four boys and one girl, Chuck, Dave, Denny, Joe, and Sharon.
Bill was an engineer for Unisys and he was also a watchmaker. Bea worked for about 20 years as a cook at Pearson Elementary School. She also drove school bus, dial a ride, and worked at Beren's Supermarket.
Bill and Bea retired at the age of 55 when Bill was diagnosed with Early Onset Alzheimer's. He later passed away at the age of 57, on January 13, 1990.
Bea later sold the family home on Clay Street, and moved into a smaller home that she enjoyed for many years. Bea kept busy with her family and watching her 16 grandchildren in their school and sporting activities. She enjoyed playing cards, watching the Twins and Wild play. Bea also worked at the KC Hall during this time.
At Friendship Manor, Bea enjoyed family videos, taking walks, talking with the parrots, playing bingo, and visiting with the staff, family and friends.
Bea was preceded in death by her husband, William; sons, Chuck and Dave; grandson, Justin; and many brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her sons, Dennis (Melanie) and Joe (Lisa); daughter, Sharon (Tim) Raines; 16 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren; brother, Tom (Carol) Hennen; daughters-in-law, Mary and Susette; many other relatives.
The Simon family wishes to thank all of the staff at Friendship Manor for all the care they provided to Bea.
Visitation Wednesday, August 10, from 9 to 11 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., all at St. Mary of the Purification Catholic Church, 15850 Marystown Road, in Marystown. Private interment will be held later at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis.