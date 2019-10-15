Obituary for Ben Meuwissen

Ben Meuwissen, age 90, of Annandale, formerly of Chaska, died Saturday, October 12, 2019, at the Annandale Care Center with family at his side.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, October 26 at St. Ignatius Catholic Church in Annandale with Fr. John Meyer as the Celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Ignatius Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, October 25, at Dingmann Funeral Care Chapel in Annandale with a prayer service at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the funeral on Saturday at the church. The casket bearers will be Bens grandsons. St. Ignatius Music Ministry will provide the music for the service.
Benice Paul Meuwissen was born November 14, 1928 in Chaska to John and Mary (Rademacher) Meuwissen. He attended Guardian Angels Catholic Elementary and High Schools in Chaska. Ben served his country with the US Army during the Korean War, serving in Germany for 18 months. He was united in marriage to Ann Therese Murry on September 8, 1956 in Norwood. In 1957, Ben earned a Bachelor of Science Degree and in 1964, his Master of Science Degree, both from St. Cloud State University. He taught social studies and driver's education in Annandale for 29 years, retiring from full-time work in 1986. He continued to teach driver's education for an additional 12 years in the Annandale Schools. Ben was a member of the Annandale, Minnesota and National Education Associations and a longtime member of St. Ignatius Catholic Church. He was Minnesota Teacher of the Year in 1971. Ben was a former Commander of the Annandale American Legion Post 176. He enjoyed golf, baseball, woodworking, fishing, agate hunting, playing cards, volunteering at church and working on projects for his kids and community. He loved to gather with family. His kind smile will always be remembered and will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his children, Mary (Thomas) Nowak of Annandale, Beth (Larry) Snyder of Marble Falls, TX, Susan (Russel) Ergen of St. Cloud, Patrick Meuwissen of Annandale and Michael (Mary) Meuwissen of Eagan; 14 grandchildren, Christi (Ethan) Richards, Tony, Phil and Jackie (Dean Mikulik) Nowak, Patrick (Chelsea), Charlie (Jamie), Mary and Katy Snyder, Emily and Paul (fiance, Tessa Hempel) Ergen, James and Angela Meuwissen, Teresa and Jack Meuwissen; and three great grandchildren, John and Ben Schultz and Avery Ann Snyder; and brothers and sisters, Richard (Nelma) Mavison of Eden Prairie, Eugene (Helen) Meuwissen of Chaska, Ethel Schneider of Shakopee, Vincent Meuwissen of Chaska, James (Darlene) Meuwissen of Shakopee, Mary Ann Kurvers of Shakopee and Leon Meuwissen of Chaska.
Ben was preceded in death by his parents, John and Mary; wife, Ann; daughter-in-law, Alice; and brother, Jerome.
