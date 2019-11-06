Obituary for Benedict C. Webber

Benedict (Ben) C. Webber, age 73, of Eden Prairie, passed away peacefully Tuesday, November 5, 2019.
Preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Rita Webber; brothers, Peter and Jerome; father and mother-in-law, Elden and June Beckman.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Connie; daughters, Carrie (Leo) Moreno and Candi (David) O’Hara; son, Brandon (Abby) Webber. Also survived by grandchildren, Zach and Alex Moreno, Sophie and Eden Webber; grand-pets, Copper and Peanut; sisters, Pat (Glenn) Shatava and Cathy (Dennis) Gottschalk; brother in-laws, Jim (Sandy) Beckman, Dan (Deb) Beckman; sister in-law, Nancy (Steve) Diesslin; and many loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Ben was born on July 11, 1946 in Rush City, MN and grew up on the family farm in Pine City, MN. For over 30 years, he was a professional over-the-road truck driver and took pride in driving over 1,000,000 accident free miles. Most recently, he continued his career as a part-time shuttle driver for the City of Eden Prairie and Elim Shores. He was President of the Eden Prairie Senior Center Advisory Board and was sought out as a leader in the community.
Ben enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Lovingly known as "Bumpa" to his grandchildren and "Hobie" to his family, he enjoyed spending time with them in the outdoors and camping.
He will always be remembered for his attention to detail, punctuality, and strong sense of self.
Visitation 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, November 8 at Huber Funeral Home, 16394 Glory Lane, Eden Prairie. Funeral service 11 a.m. Saturday with visitation starting at 10 a.m. also at the funeral home. Private interment East Union Cemetery, Carver.
