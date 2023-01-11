Obituary for Benjamin L. Boklep

Benjamin Lee Boklep, age 43, of Chaska, died peacefully on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at University of Minnesota Health Fairview Medical Center, Minneapolis.
Memorial Service will be held Saturday, January 14, 3 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church, 7595 Minnewashta Parkway, Excelsior. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. The inurnment will take place at Rock Dell Cemetery, Belview, MN, at a later date.
Benjamin was born June 18, 1979 in Minneapolis, to William and Mary Louise (Woodford) Boklep. He grew up in Redwood Falls and Burnsville and graduated from Burnsville High School in 1997. He received an associates degree from Southern New Hampshire University. He was employed as a technical manager for 20 years at CVS Aetna. He loved the outdoors, traveling, surfing, he was an avid Minnesota Vikings fan, but he especially loved spending time with his son, Emmanuel, and other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, William Boklep.
Survivors include his son, Emmanuel of Chaska; mother, Mary Louise Smith of Port Orange, FL; brothers, Ryan Boklep of Port Orange, FL, Zachary Smith of Port Orange, FL; nephew, Quinn Smith; grandmother, Eileen Woodford of Redwood Falls, MN; former spouse and mother of his son, Alena Boklep of Granite Falls, MN; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
