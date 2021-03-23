Obituary for Benjamin M. Schweitzer

Benjamin M. Schweitzer, age 24, of Prior Lake, passed unexpectedly a year ago on Saturday, March 28, 2020.
A Private Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 27 at 12:45 p.m. Family and friends are invited to live stream the service at the following link: https://vimeo.com/525068676. Ben will be laid to rest on Sunday, March 28 at 1 p.m. at Calvary Cemetery in Jordan.
Ben's spirit lives on in the hearts of his family. He is survived by his father and stepmother, Michael and Deana Schweitzer; mother, Jennifer Parle; sister, Emerald Schweitzer; stepbrother, Landon Graf; grandparents, John and Kathryn Schweitzer, Dennis and Marcia Parle, Richard and Kathleen Hilke; other family and friends.
Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation
proudly serves the Schweitzer family.
Prior Lake (952) 447-2633