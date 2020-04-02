Obituary for Benjamin M. Schweitzer

Benjamin M. Schweitzer, age 24, of Prior Lake, passed unexpectedly on Saturday, March 28, 2020.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be live streamed on Saturday, April 4, at 1 p.m., at St. Michael Catholic Church, by visiting stmichael-pl.org and clicking on the Live Streaming tab. Due to Covid-19, a celebration of Ben’s life will be held at a later date. Condolences can be left at
www.ballardsunderfuneral.com and cards mailed to Ballard-Sunder Funeral and Cremation, 104 West First Street, Jordan, MN 55352 and will be distributed to the family.
Benjamin Michael was born on February 23, 1996, in Edina, to Michael Schweitzer and Jennifer Parle.
He graduated from Prior Lake High School in 2014. Ben was energetic and full of life. He enjoyed the outdoors. He loved playing hockey, lacrosse, snowboarding, golf, and baseball. Ben especially loved all lake activities such as snowmobiling and wake surfing.
Ben will forever be loved and missed by father, Michael Schweitzer, stepmother, Deana Schweitzer; mother, Jennifer Parle; sister, Emerald Schweitzer; stepbrother, Landon Graf; grandparents, John and Kathryn Schweitzer, Dennis and Marcia Parle, Richard and Kathleen Hilke; other family and friends.
