Obituary for Benoit C. Daines

Benoit Christian Daines, age 48 of Chaska, died unexpectedly of natural causes on June 5, 2021 at his residence.
A private family and friends celebration and gathering will be held at a later date, for more details please follow the link to Facebook profile of Jodi Strain Daines, his former wife and mother of his daughter Sidney.
Benoit was born January 7, 1973 in Milwaukee, WI, the only child to Richard F. Daines and Marie-Christine Daines. Benoit graduated for Pius XI High School, Milwaukee, WI.
His job title was National Accounts Manager at WEX / EFS where he was truly appreciated.
Survivors include his two children, Sidney and Brayden Daines, his father Richard Daines and his mother Marie-Christine Daines, cousins, other relatives and many friends.
Benoit will be dearly missed by family, friends and co-workers.
In lieu of flowers please mail memorials to : His House foundation. P.O. Box 615 Excelsior MN 55331 www.hishousefoundation.com a non profit 501 (c) (3) organization, Chaska.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas
Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.