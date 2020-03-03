Obituary For Bernadette A. Kerber

Bernadette Bernie Kerber, age 92, of Chaska, died peacefully on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Auburn Manor Courts, Chaska.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Saturday, March 7, 10:30 a.m. at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, 218 W. 2nd St., Chaska. The visitation will be on Friday, March 6, 4 to 8 p.m. at the Bertas Funeral Home, 200 West Third Street, Chaska, and also one hour prior to the Mass at church. Prayer Service will be on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Bertas Funeral Home, Chaska. The burial will be at Guardian Angels Catholic Cemetery, Chaska.
A full notice will appear in next weeks paper.