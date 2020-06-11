Obituary for Bernard A. Patch

Bernard Allen Patch “Ben,” age 76, of Burnsville, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on June 8, 2020.
Ben was born on September 6, 1943 to Donald and Irene (Broos) Patch in Shakopee. He was married to Lynn Petsch on June 27, 1981 in Prior Lake. Ben worked 16 years at Cargill Corporation, and was a welder for Waste Management in Savage for 28 years before his retirement.
Ben is preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Irene; grandson, Dillon Blocker, sister, Barbara Jean Broos and brothers, Neil “Sonny” and Robert “Butch” Patch.
He is survived by his loving wife, Lynn; children, Dawn (Jim) Boxell, Justin Patch (significant other, Steph), Sharon Broden, Sandy Patch, Denise Patch, Bryan Patch, and Randy (fiancé, Stephanie) Patch; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; sister, Linda (Bob) Hubbard; brother, Richard “Skip” Patch; sister-in-law, Deanne Patch, and other loving relatives and friends.
A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Friday June 12, at the St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery, (corner of Williams Dr and Judicial Rd in Burnsville).
Condolences at: www.whitefuneralhomes.com